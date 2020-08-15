Muhyiddin: Youth to get rep in Parliament

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) during the national-level National Youth Day celebrations held at the Persada International Convention Centre in Johor Baru August 15, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 15 — The government will appoint a senator from among the youth to ensure the voice of Malaysia’s young will be heard, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

He said a youth representative would be appointed into the Parliament through the Dewan Negara.

He also agreed to a proposal by the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) to form a special youth advisory council to the government.

“The government recognises the role of youth organisations in the development of youths at various levels.

“I recently met with the Malaysian Youth Council and discussions centred on a common understanding between youth leadership and the government in our efforts to strengthen their development.

“With that, the advisory council will advise me on matters relating to the youth in the country,” he said in launching the National Youth Day celebrations at the Persada International Convention Centre here.

In his speech, Muhyiddin said the country’s unemployment rate, especially involving youths, has begun to decline as a result of the government’s decision to reopen the economy in stages.

He said the youth unemployment rate between the age of 15 to 30 years until last June also decreased to 9.7 per cent compared to May which was at 10 per cent.

“While the youths aged 15 to 24 years recorded an unemployment rate of 13 per cent until June compared to May at 14.2 per cent.

“Alhamdulillah, this is the first sign that the economic recovery efforts that are being carried out are starting to show results,” said Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP.

Muhyiddin said the country needs to strive to ensure that the youths are also on the path to the country’s economic recovery as planned.

Also present at the celebrations were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.