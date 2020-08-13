Ismail Sabri: Sivagangga cluster ‘Patient Zero’ jailed five months and fined

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking to the media in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The person responsible for the Sivagangga Covid-19 cluster in Kedah was sentenced to five months’ jail and fined RM12,000, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed today.

The defence minister said the authorities viewed the transgression seriously in a stern warning to the public amid growing concern over the emergence of new clusters as the government has eased restrictions.

“PDRM has taken action against an individual in the Sivagangga cluster for failure to remain under home quarantine,” the defence minister said during a press conference held in the Parliament building here.

“As we all know, this individual was supposed to be under home quarantine but instead went out to open his restaurant, and as a result, a few villages in Kedah and Perlis had to be locked down because of this individual’s failure to observe the regulation or standard operating procedure.”

