TEMCO implementation by Perlis ahead of federal govt not an issue, says MB

KANGAR, Aug 11 — The move by the Perlis government to declare the enforcement of the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) ahead of the federal government is not an issue, says Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

Azlan said moreover, the state government through the National Security Council (MKN) had made a recommendation to the MKN secretariat at the federal level first that TEMCO be immediately enforced.

“The recommendation was made based on the current Covid-19 pandemic and the people themselves want it enforced immediately,” he said after the Perlis State Legislative Assembly conference today.

Earlier, the Perlis government announced in a statement issued on August 8 that TEMCO would be enforced in Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul from 10pm on August 8 to September 4.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that TEMCO in the two villages was effective from August 10 to August 31 and admitted that there was some confusion when the state government enforced TEMCO ahead of the federal government.

Ismail Sabri also reminded that the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) was under the federal government and must be complied with by all state governments except Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail officiated the Third Session and Second Meeting of the 14th Perlis State Assembly at the Kompleks Dewan Undangan Negeri Perlis today.

Also present were Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil. — Bernama