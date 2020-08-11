Sarawak MPs raise issues related to facilities at hospitals, schools

The development of facilities at hospitals and schools in Sarawak was the focus of MPs from the state during the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The development of facilities at hospitals and schools in Sarawak has been the focus of several MPs from the state during the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Among MPs from Sarawak who took part in the debate at the policy level were Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu) and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang).

Ling said that the dialysis services at Sibu Hospital had reached maximum capacity and required a reverse osmosis machine for dialysis treatment.

Therefore, he requested that an allocation of RM230,000 be channelled for the facility as well as an additional allocation of RM100,000 to increase the space at the hospital to accommodate patients requiring dialysis treatment.

He also proposed that the federal government to allocate RM20 million to provide radiotherapy services at Sibu Hospital as the services currently only available in Kuching.

“At Sibu Hospital, we can treat and care for patients from Mukah, Bintulu, Kapit and Kanowit, while cancer patients will no longer need to go to Kuching which is quite far to receive treatment.

“This matter is very important and we have been requesting for a long time for the ministry to provide radiotherapy machine at Sibu Hospital. I hope this matter can be realised in the near future,” he said.

He also suggested that the modular building system be adopted as a more effective solution to the issue of dilapidated schools statewide, which required large allocation in rural areas.

Citing an allocation of RM350 million to repair 37 dilapidated schools in Sarawak, Ling said the Public Works Department’s quotation needed to be reviewed.

Meanwhile, Ugak requested that the government to provide an allocation under hostel food assistance for boarding schools throughout Sarawak such as Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Selirik and SMK Baleh immediately.

As for the health facilities aspect, he suggested that the ministry to add a computed tomography (CT) scan at Kapit Hospital to enable the local population to have access to better health care.

“People in rural areas also need to receive similar treatment as in the city and I see the need to add facilities at Kapit Hospital should be expedited. If not, they have to travel all the way to Sibu for the facility,” he said.

In the meantime, he also reminded that the allocation to be disbursed should be fair and equal to all states in Malaysia. The federal government should also take into account the factors of the area and shape of the terrains of Sarawak which is different from the Peninsula.

“I hope the federal government will always look at this matter to ensure that every physical development and human capital of the Sarawakians is always be part of the federal government’s agenda,” he said. — Bernama