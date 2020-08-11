Minister: Not enough to just identify Covid-19 free nations if they have yet to open borders to Malaysia

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is seen at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Though the Malaysian government is able to identify nations which are free from Covid-19, it would still be pointless, if such nations do not want to open their borders to leisure travellers, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has said.

She cited Australia and New Zealand as examples.

“Actually, we have already identified nations which we labelled as green zones, but we have to be realistic.

“If we only identify them as green zones and want to work with them, then they too have to open their borders to us in Malaysia,” she added.

MORE TO COME