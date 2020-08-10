MetMalaysia: Mount Sinabung volcanic ash to enter Malaysian airspace tonight

Mount Sinabung spews thick ash and smoke into the sky in Karo, North Sumatra August 10, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The ash and dust from Mount Sinabung volcano on Indonesia’s Sumatra island which erupted at 11.37am today are expected to enter Malaysian airspace at the Melaka Straits as well as northern and east coast states of the peninsula tonight.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon said the volcanic ash is also expected to affect Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

“This situation can also affect flight operations at an altitude of between 1,500 and 5,000 metres,” he said in a statement today.

However, Jailan said there is no cause to worry as the situation is not expected to affect the country’s air quality.

He said this was based on the Hybrid Single Particle Lagrangian Integrated Trajectory Model (HYSPLIT) generated by MetMalaysia and predictions from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) in Darwin, Australia.

The Air Pollutant Index (API) shows that the air quality reading nationwide is normal, he said adding that no earthquakes or tsunami are expected to hit the country following the eruption.

The public is also advised to stay alert of information issued by METMalaysia through its website, the myCuaca application and social media platforms. — Bernama