Court sets Oct 1 to hear prosecution’s stay application in forfeiture suit against Jakel

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The High Court here today set October 1 to hear the government’s application for a stay of the court’s earlier decision in dismissing the prosecution’s application to forfeit RM628,314 that was seized from Jakel Trading (Jakel).

The money, which Jakel received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mahadi Abdul Jumaat told reporters that the application for the stay would be heard before judicial commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh, who had on June 9 dismissed the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money.

“The court also ordered both parties to file their written submissions by October 1,” he said when met after the case management, which was held in the chambers of High Court senior assistant registrar Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff.

Lawyer Thevini Nayagam represented Jakel Trading. ― Bernama