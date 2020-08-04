Nepalese man arrested over alleged beating of security guard

Police have arrested a Nepalese man suspected of being involved in the beating of a security guard of the same nationality here recently. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Police have arrested a Nepalese man suspected of being involved in the beating of a security guard of the same nationality here recently.

Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the 34-year-old individual was arrested at 5pm this afternoon through cooperation with the Nepal Embassy here.

“Police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in this case at the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD) this afternoon.

“The suspect will be remanded tomorrow for further investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Rajab Ahad said the police, however, were still tracing the whereabouts of the victim, and called on the public to come forward to assist in the investigation.

“Those with any information are urged to contact the case’s investigating officer Insp Shahrul Azzuan Sharom at 016-2014334 or ASP M Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly (Wangsa Maju CID chief) at 017-2446363 or any nearby police station.

On July 31, a 44-second video showing a man slapping and hitting a security guard believed to be a foreigner with a stick, went viral on social media.

Police investigations subsequently found that the incident took place at the parking lot of a condominium in Jalan Madrasah, Wangsa Maju, on July 7. — Bernama