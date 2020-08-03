Transport Ministry: All expansion, construction of new airports frozen pending study

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at the Parliament Lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — All proposals for new airport and expansions will be under review until assessment is completed by 2023, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

Wee said the proposals for new airports including the Tioman Island airport, Kulim airport and Penang airport expansion will be studied under the National Airport Strategic Plan (NASP).

“The study will include all new or expansion and upgrading of airports, and Short Take-Off Landing Airport in the country, to ensure the building of an airport is in accordance to its real needs.

“The study is also conducted to determine the direction of airport construction based on airspace requirement, economic and strategic studies,” said Wee in Parliament today during his winding-up speech.

He added that the expansions and construction of airports have to also take into account the Covid-19 outbreak.

“With Penang airport having a 20 million capacity and Kulim another 26 million, that is about 50 million traffic we are talking about,” he said in reference to the current Covid-19 situation.

Previously reported, the Kulim International Airport project to cost RM6.8 billion was to be Kedah’s state government’s top priority.

The airport was also supposed to be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan, which was to be tabled in Parliament soon.

As for the Tioman Island airport, it was pending a proposal submitted to the Naitonal Physical Planning Council.

The Penang International Airport was slated for expansion in the 2017 Budget.