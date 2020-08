Ismail Sabri said those who had already paid their fines may claim back their payments from the Ministry of Health. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The police will be cancelling fines issued to those who were found to not be wearing face masks in private vehicles.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that those who had already paid their fines to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for the said offence may claim back their payments.

“I already spoke to the police and the MOH, and the police will cancel the fines.

“If they already paid to MOH, they can claim back the payment from MOH,” he said.

