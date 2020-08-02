Sivagangga Covid-19 cluster: Five schools in Kedah ordered to close

A view of SMK Hosba, one of the schools ordered to close in Kedah. — Picture via Facebook/SMK Hosba

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Five schools in Kedah were ordered to close with immediate effect until Aug 29 in an effort to contain the Sivagangga cluster which recorded 11 new cases today.

Two of the cluster’s cases reported today were primary school students.

Bernama citing the state Education Department, reported that the schools being closed are SMK Hosba, SK Hosba, SMK Megat Dewa, SK Megat Dewa in Kubang Pasu and SK Kubang Palas in Padang Terap.

The schools will be closed for 14 days for a quarantine period, and another 14 days for an observation period.

SMK Hobsa headmistress Tengku Fariza Tengku Ibrahim in a circular to students and parents said all school sessions will be suspended starting tomorrow until August 31.

“Students will not be allowed onto school grounds during that time. The annual Parent-Teacher Association general meeting along with the mid-year examinations will also be postponed to a later date which will be decided upon,” she said in the circular.

Tengku Fariza added that all teaching and learning activities will instead be done online using modules.

“We sincerely hope all parents and guardians will be able to ensure their children and wards comply with the standard operating procedures during this time,” she said.

The Sivagangga cluster, first reported on July 28, saw six cases detected after active tracing was conducted. Today Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 11 new cases were discovered, they are close contacts of the two Malaysian men who tested positive on July 31 under this cluster.