Sabahans chose Malaysia, Musa Aman tells Manila after Philippines claim state

Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) Putrajaya must reject and ignore any claim to the state, saying there should be no dispute over the matter.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― Former state chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman reminded Manila today that the people of Sabah chose to be a part of Malaysia, following fresh claims over the territory by a Filipino politician.

Musa said Putrajaya must reject and ignore any claim to the state, saying there should be no dispute over the matter.

He accused the Philippines' foreign minister of stoking nativist sentiment for personal political gain.

“Sabah is part of the Federation of Malaysia and there is no argument or dispute on this matter,” the former chief minister said in a statement issued this morning.

“I urge the Philippines, including its Foreign Minister, to stop this type of narrative for its internal political purposes because its not good for bilateral relations within Asean member countries.”

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin earlier this week made yet another claim on Sabah, taking to Twitter to post a message that sparked a diplomatic row with Putrajaya.

Locsin wrote: “Sabah is not in Malaysia if you want to have anything to do with the Philippines” in response to a US Embassy item describing the area straddling both nations as part of Malaysia.

Malaysia has repeatedly rejected such claims.

“Let me once again clearly state that we do not recognise or acknowledge any claim by the Philippines on Sabah,” Musa said.

“Sabah is part of Malaysia and has chosen to be and would continue to be a part of the sovereign nation since the state became party to its formation.”

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, on his official Twitter account, said he will summon the Philippine ambassador on Monday in reaction to his Philippine counterpart's July 27 tweet.



