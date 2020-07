Thunderstorm warning in several areas in Malaysia until 6pm

MetMalaysia has issued a thunderstorm warning with heavy rain and strong winds in several areas of the country until 6pm. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning with heavy rain and strong winds in several areas of the country until 6pm.

MetMalaysia in a statement today said the areas involved are Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu) and Penang.

Other areas are Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak); Limbang in Sarawak, and Labuan.

Also expected to experience bad weather are Sabah Interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort), Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat. — Bernama