Sarawak to enforce interzone travel ban starting tomorrow, says state deputy police chief

Dev said roadblocks will be erected in Simunjan and Sri Aman until August 14. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, July 31 — The state police will strictly enforce the interzone travel ban in Sarawak after midnight tonight as directed by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to curb the spread of Covid-19, State Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said today.

He said the travel ban applies to those using roads and airlines between Zone One, covering Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions, and Zone Two consisting of Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Mukah, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang Divisions.

“Travellers who want to go from one zone to another must obtain police permits,” he said in a statement, adding that those without the permits will be barred from proceeding with their journey.

He added roadblocks will be erected in Simunjan and Sri Aman until August 14.

“The movement of people from Simunjan district in Zone One to Sri Aman district in Zone Two via Triso ferry is not allowed.

“The movement of people from the Simunjan district to Sri Aman district using Serian-Sri Aman highway is also not allowed,” he said in a statement.

However, Dev said exemption will be given to government officers on official duties, essential services workers, those paying their respects to deceased family members or visiting family members who are critically sick and people seeking medical treatment.

He said government officers on official duties must show a confirmation letter from their heads of department while those from the essential service sector must also show letters from their companies or employers.

Dev said people visiting deceased or sick family members must show their permits at the police manning the roadblocks.

He added the permits can be obtained from any police station.

On the movement of airline passengers on domestic route, Dev advised them to get police permits before acquiring flight tickets.

“However, for those who have bought the tickets earlier, they are advised to go to the nearest police station to seek approval letter before proceeding with their journey,” he said.

He stressed the passengers will not be allowed to board the planes if they do not have the police permits.

“This is also applicable to express boats and bus express passengers travelling between the two zones,” he said.

He advised people to postpone their trip if they do not have any strong and compelling reason to travel.

Dev stressed there is no restriction for people to travel within the two zones.

“For example, people within Kuching, Padawan, Kota Samarahan, Simunjan, Serian, Bau and Lundu districts, all in Zone One, are allowed to move around,” he said.



