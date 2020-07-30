Pakatan tells Sabahans to support Shafie in snap polls, condemns Musa Aman’s ‘evil coup’

Shafie announces the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly at the Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu July 30, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) today urged Sabahans to back Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and the political parties aligned with him in the coming state election.

“Pakatan Harapan expresses its full and undivided support to Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to oppose the evil, undemocratic and immoral attempt to overthrow the state government by buying elected representatives," the PH presidential council said in a statement signed by its component party leaders, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

“Only the people will be able to defeat the evil coup that was launched by former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, with the full support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

“Pakatan Harapan strongly condemns the treacherous politics carried out by Tan Sri Musa Aman, the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Perikatan Nasional, as well as the offer of up to RM32 million each, together with the offer of the post of Deputy Chief Minister,” the statement said.

PH described the attempted coup in the midst of the nation’s efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic as an extremely irresponsible action.

"It seems that public health is not a priority over efforts to seize rank and power.

“We call on the people of Sabah to support Datuk Seri Shafie and his allies in the next state election, to reset national politics by upholding principled politics and restore the mandate of the people where the power of the people is the determining factor, compared the power of the ringgit," the statement read.

Earlier today, Shafie announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for a state election, which has to be held within 60 days.

He made the announcement today at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here after obtaining a signed letter of consent from Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Yesterday, Musa announced that he had secured the support of enough lawmakers to represent a simple majority in the state assembly and could consequently take over the state administration.