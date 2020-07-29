Selangor MB: Sabak rep Ahmad Mustain still backs Pakatan despite sacking from Amanah

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 29 ― Sabak state assemblyman Ahmad Mustain Othman has pledged his support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) although he has been sacked by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), said Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari.

Amiruddin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, said Ahmad Mustain had personally told him that he was still with PH.

“Yes, based on my discussion with him and his telephone conversation with my officers, he still supports the PH government,” he said.

He told reporters this at a press conference on the tabling of the Selangor E-Bazar Raya Campaign Report together with Shopee at Bangunan Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah here today.

Yesterday, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said the party’s disciplinary committee had expelled Ahmad Mustain for breach of party discipline. ― Bernama