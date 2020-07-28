Dr Noor Hisham says ‘sad’ seeing Najib supporters ignoring Covid-19 SOP at SRC trial (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex accompanied by hundreds of his supporters clad in red and blue, July 28, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today took to Twitter to express his disappointment with Datuk Seri Najib Razak's supporters, many of whom were pictured flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) during their gathering this morning.

The Health director-general posted in reply to news state agency Bernama’s tweet of the matter, saying the ministry has reminded the public of the SOP almost every day but they are still being contravened.

“It has already been made clear by the Ministry of Health almost every day reminding Malaysians to abide by the SOP for a safe distancing of about 1 metre, wearing the face mask and regularly washing hands.

“It is very saddening to see a situation such as this where there is no self-control,” he posted.

