MCMC seeks Malaysian views on ‘National Digital Identity’

The National Digital Identity has been described as the personal identity verification of individuals through electronic means including biometrics such as facial, fingerprint and iris scanning; and demographics such as names and dates of birth. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said it has begun public engagements for its efforts to develop a “National Digital Identity” meant to enhance secure personal identification in the digital era.

The MCMC said public feedback was vital in helping its efforts to develop a framework for the NDI, especially in terms of how this will be conceptualised and implemented across all layers of society.

“The National Digital Identity is very important to enable the connectivity of various transaction systems used to facilitate consumer transactions wherever and whenever,” the MCMC said.

“As such, the public are requested to come forth and participate in the public consultations on the framework for the Digital National Identity.”

The MCMC described the NDI as the personal identity verification of individuals through electronic means including biometrics such as facial, fingerprint and iris scanning; and demographics such as names and dates of birth.

It will effectively serve as a digital version of the identity cards that Malaysians must already possess.

Additional information on the consultations will be made available on the MCMC website until August 7.