PwC had submitted audit report on MAPS, says former Perak PAC chairman

IPOH, July 24 — Former Perak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Leong Cheok Keng today said the committee had already received the forensic assistance report on the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) from international accounting firm, PwC Consulting Associates (M) Sdn Bhd.

Leong, who is also the Malim Nawar assemblyman, said that he had received the final report via email after the change of the federal government and shortly before the implementation of the movement control order.

“Also I was only informed by the State Secretariat that a motion for the change of the chairmanship of the PAC was passed by the Perak State Legislative Assembly on May 12.

“This has led to the confusion to Datuk Abdul Manaf Hashim (the current PAC chairman) on the report,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Abdul Manaf said that the committee has not received the forensic report on the MAPS from PwC despite completing the full payment.

The Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman said that the Perak Corp Bhd (PCB) and the state government had each paid RM200,000 for the detailed audit report on MAPS.

Leong said that he had personally messaged Abdul Manaf to inform him that he had obtained the audit report following the news report on the matter.

Leong explained that PwC was engaged by the PAC during his tenure as its chairman to conduct a forensic audit on the financial transactions surrounding the MAPS project.

“This was done as the excessive overruns of the original budget of the project cost had caused serious financial ramifications to PCB, as MAPS is a joint venture project between its wholly owned subsidiary, PCB Development Sdn Bhd and RSG MAPS Sdn Bhd.

“PCB is a key subsidiary of Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak (PNKP),” he said.

Leong also said that the report has revealed financial leakages, undisclosed conflicts of interest, and irregularities related to the acquisition of certain rides, besides possible breach and contravention of the Companies Act.

“Being constrained by confidentiality provisions in the Letter of Engagement, I could not disclose the details,” he said.

However, Leong said that various former directors and top management personnel have been named and implicated, warranting further investigations.

“If not for the change of regime after the 14th general election, the irregularities may never have come to light,” he added.

Leong suggested that the current PAC should seriously consider obtaining legal opinion from the State Legal Adviser and making reports to the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

“They should pursue the recovery of monetary losses suffered by civil actions from the culprits, as the losses would ultimately be borne by taxpayers.

“PAC should also conduct hearing and summon the relevant parties before it for further investigation and questioning,” he said.