Brenndon Keith Soh appointed Sabah AG

KOTA KINABALU, July 24 — Legal practitioner Brenndon Keith Soh today received his instrument of appointment as the new Attorney General (AG) of Sabah.

Brenndon, 43, who was Sabah Law Society former president, was appointed as the state’s AG for a two-year term effective July 11, 2020 until July 10, 2022.

He replaces Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin who has been appointed and sworn in as the Judicial Commissioner.

Speaking to reporters after presenting the instrument of appointment, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Brenndon’s appointment has been consented by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

“He (Brenndon) is a local and a well-known figure with vast-experience in legal practice.

“I am confident that with this appointment, he can assist in strengthening the rule of law at the state level, as well as renewing several state laws that are old and need improvement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brenndon promised to uphold the rule of law that are related to the federal and state constitutions, besides would continue to fight for the rights of Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The Sabah Attorney General’s Chambers will keep interacting with all stakeholders and the people to ensure that the existing laws are not only suitable but also practical,” he said. — Bernama