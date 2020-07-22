New KL-Singapore high-speed rail station location for Melaka identified, says state exco

MELAKA, July 22 — The Melaka state government has identified a new site for a Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) station which was previously planned for Ayer Keroh.

According to Public Works, Transport, Public Amenities and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Datuk Roslan Ahmad, it will be located near the Green City, and between Mukim Durian Tunggal (an Alor Gajah sub-district) and Mukim Ayer Panas (a Jasin sub-district).

He said the alignment revision under HSR2.0 is to avoid high-density places and a great deal of land reclamation — involving high-value areas as well — in order to reduce the cost of the project.

“The HSR2.0 project in Melaka involves a 60km track and we’re given to understand that Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to extend the discussion period to Dec 31,” he told reporters after a Melaka state legislative assembly sitting today where Datuk Zaidi Attan (BN-Serkam) raised an oral question about the HSR2.0 project.

Roslan said that under HSR2.0, the number of stations has also been reduced to five from seven earlier, and their design has been standardised.

“I can’t disclose the amount allocated at this time because it is based on the acquisition method via a competitive tendering process,” he said. — Bernama