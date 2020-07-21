Ismail Sabri: Mandatory Covid-19 quarantine at centres, not homes for those entering Malaysia

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the entire cost during the mandatory quarantine at the centres will be born in full by returnees. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — All returnees from abroad, both Malaysian citizens and not, are required to undergo mandatory quarantine at centres designated by the government starting July 24, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said those who undergo the mandatory quarantine will have to bear full accommodation costs, be it in hotels or other quarantine centres.

“Because of those who flout rules of mandatory home quarantine, starting this Friday, those who return from abroad will no longer observe quarantine from home, but will be sent to quarantine centres [like before].

“The entire cost during the mandatory quarantine at the centres will be born in full by returnees,” he said in his regular press briefing.

He said the decision to bring back mandatory quarantine at designated facilities was due to several cases of those caught eating outside their homes when they were supposed to be in isolation.

“Our citizens returned home and are supposed to do home quarantine, but they violated rules set by the government for those who return from abroad.

“Those who are supposed to be at home were seen eating at restaurants while wearing the wristbands,” he said.

These wristbands were introduced to identify the overseas returnees who are supposed to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

Ismail Sabri added that Malaysians who return from abroad no longer need to take the swab tests as they will now automatically be placed at quarantine centres.

Swab tests will continue to be performed on foreigners who enter Malaysia to work.

Ismail Sabri also visitors who enter for medical purposes will be subject to the usual SOP, which includes taking the Covid-19 tests before leaving their home country and upon arrival here, will be sent to their respective hospitals.