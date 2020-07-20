Shah Alam council to paint over defaced ‘Covid-19 heroes’ mural

The popular mural, which is believed to have been defaced by vandals, is seen covered with a piece of tarpaulin. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) said today it has taken steps to paint over the defaced murals of Malaysian political leaders dubbed “Covid-19 heroes” in Taman Cahaya Alam, Seksyen U12.

MBSA said it takes the vandalism seriously, and expressed regret that the mural should be defaced in such a manner since it was meant as an appreciative gesture to the role and contributions of all parties who worked hard in countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In addition to covering the defaced murals with white paint, a police report has also been filed at the Seksyen 6 station on the act of vandalism," it said in a statement.

MBSA said it will take stern action against those who conduct vandalism in public spaces, which can be charged under its Vandalism Minor Laws 2005.

"The council would also like to advise all parties to refer first to MBSA before conducting any mural drawing activities in public spaces under its jurisdiction," it said.

A short video clip by Twitter user @MrJamesLabu showed the portrait of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as having been defaced with red paint, with derogatory terms also scrawled on the mural.

The portraits of Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakoob and Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad were left untouched, presumably as the perpetrator ran out of paint.

A follow-up tweet by the Twitter user saw the mural being covered up, with the police, media and painters on site to discuss the next course of action.

The mural first came to attention earlier this month after painters Muhammad Suhaimi Ali, Abdul Hadi Ramli and Muhamad Firdaus Nordin, made the mural as a gesture of appreciation towards the country's leaders and fellow Malaysians for their contributions.

Among those who were reported to have visited the mural include both the Agong and Dr Noor Hisham, after the mural went viral online with over 17,500 retweets.