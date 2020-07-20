King hails relaunch of Utusan, Kosmo!

Copies of the Utusan Malaysia newspaper are seen at a stall in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur December 22, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has congratulated Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo! on the relaunch of the newspapers today.

In a posting on its official Instagram account, Istana Negara said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his hope that both newspapers wil take the journalism profession and Malay newspapers to a higher level.

The Agong also hoped both newspapers will continue to bear witness to the country’s history and promote the right of speech.

The posting said the relaunch of Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo! by Media Mulia Sdn Bhd will play a role in building a nation which is excellent and record the development of a knowledgeable and informed society in the digital era. — Bernama