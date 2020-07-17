RON95, RON97 and diesel retail prices unchanged

The prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will remain at RM1.72 and RM2.02 per litre respectively for the one-week period from midnight tonight.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of diesel will also remain at RM1.87 per litre.

The prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price change and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and wellbeing of the people,” it said. — Bernama