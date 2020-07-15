MACC: We will not reopen old cases involving previous govt without new leads

MACC will not reopen old cases involving the previous government unless there are new leads, said its investigation director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will not reopen old cases involving the previous government unless there are new leads, said its investigation director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali.

He said that if any old cases were to be reopened, they must be based on new and concrete evidence.

“So, there is no issue on this matter, we will investigate the cases regardless of whether they are the previous government or the new government,” he told Bernama at the MACC headquarters here when asked to comment on whether MACC would reopen investigations into cases involving the previous government.

Asked to comment on comparison in corruption cases between the public and private sectors, he said that based on arrest statistics, the public sector recorded a higher number of bribery cases, especially involving the enforcement and procurement divisions.

“Of the total number of 1,496 arrests from June 2019 until June 30 this year, 702 or 46.9 per cent were civil servants detained for various corruption offences.

“As for the private sector, 390 or 26.1 per cent were arrested during the same period,” he said, with the rest being from other categories.

Norazlan said corruption in the private sector was still considered to be high despite the lower percentage of arrests compared to the public sector. — Bernama