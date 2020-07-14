Teacher dies in accidental fall from school building in Tanah Merah

Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Zainuddin Md Yusuf said the incident happened at about 12.30pm when the teacher fell from the first-floor balcony of the school while standing on a chair. — Bernama pic

TANAH MERAH, July 14 — A 54-year-old male teacher today fell to his death from the first-floor balcony of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Gajah here while inspecting the pipe and sink system to make final preparations for the reopening of school tomorrow.

Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Zainuddin Md Yusuf said the incident happened at about 12.30pm when the teacher fell while standing on a chair.

“The victim was said to have climbed out of the classroom to the balcony area at the back of the room by mounting on a plastic chair before he slipped and plunged three metres to the ground,” he told reporters at the Tanah Merah police headquarters here.

Zainuddin said the victim, a Mathematics teacher at the school for almost 17 years, died at the scene.

He is survived by his wife, who is a teacher at another school, and five children. — Bernama