After Terengganu, PAS also wants gender segregation in Pahang cinemas

People wearing protective face masks observe social distancing guidelines while watching a movie at a TGV cinema in Central I-City, Shah Alam July 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Pahang chapter of PAS will recommend that the state government adopt the gender segregation rule for cinema viewers already introduced in Terengganu.

Sinar Harian reported Pahang PAS commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabbar as saying he will propose the Shariah-compliant policy.

“The move is good and meets the requirements, in addition to giving comfort to both men and women to watch movies.

“So, PAS will not hesitate to recommend positive measures to be implemented in Pahang... if the Pahang government agrees,” said Rosli who was quoted by Sinar Harian.

Rosli said the recommendation was based on the Islamic principle of “sad-az-zara’i” that counsels the prevention of activities that may lead to harm.

He said authorities should discourage free mingling between the genders to nip the emergence of social issues.

The Terengganu government announced its gender segregation policy for cinemas starting July 4.

The initiative is made in accordance with the state's guidelines on entertainment, cultural performances, tourism, and sports activities to ensure moviegoers adhere to Shariah laws.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was reported saying that the state government will not relax the rules and guidelines despite pressure to do so.

Pahang is under Barisan Nasional (BN) rule. BN lynchpin Umno is partnered with PAS via the Muafakat Nasional charter.