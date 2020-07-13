Pengerang MP Azalina appointed deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has been named new deputy Speaker for Dewan Rakyat, with no other names nominated as an alternative.

The ruling was made by newly appointed Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun who replaced Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof earlier.

“Since only one candidate was nominated and seconded to fulfill the post, I hereby as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, in accordance to the Standing Order 6 (2) declare Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said as the new Deputy Speaker,” he said during the Parliament debate session.

MORE TO COME