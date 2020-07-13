Malay Mail

Art Harun named new Speaker without a vote, boots Amanah MP Khalid Samad out of Parliament

Monday, 13 Jul 2020 03:08 PM MYT

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun was sworn in as the new Dewan Rakyat Speaker today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun was today appointed as the new Dewan Rakyat Speaker without a vote from MPs, invoking protest from the Opposition.

Immediately after he was appointed, the former Election Commission (EC) chairman also booted Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad out of Parliament.

MORE TO COME

