Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia registers seven new Covid-19 cases — six imported, only one from within community

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A total of seven new Covid-19 infections were recorded in Malaysia up till noon today, six of which are imported cases, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

A statement released by Dr Noor Hisham on his Facebook page read that the ministry recorded one more recovery over the last 24 hours, bringing the total discharge rate to 97.6 per cent, or 8,520 cured patients.

The seven new cases brings the nationwide Covid-19 cumulative tally to 8,725 cases, with only 83 currently active cases; four of which are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with three requiring breathing assistance.

Detailing the new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said six imported cases involve two Malaysians and four foreigners who caught the infection abroad and tested positive upon arriving here.

“The one case of local transmission is a Malaysian who was a patient under investigation of the Novgorod cluster,” he said, revealing the discovery of the new cluster in Melaka.

He said the index case of the new cluster involves a Malaysian man who returned home from Russia on July 5, who was immediately hospitalised at Hospital Sungai Buloh after testing positive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

No new deaths were recorded for the second day running, leaving the mortality rate at 1.39 per cent with 122 deaths.