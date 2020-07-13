Dr Mahathir: Speaker must be neutral, not chosen to back government

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pictured during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad criticised Putrajaya’s bid to replace Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof today, saying the position should remain neutral.

The Langkawi MP also insisted that there is no need to replace the Speaker as tabled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Parliament here.

“Speaker must be neutral to not side with any parties. If you want to choose so [the new Speaker] sides with the government, that is not called a Speaker,” he said in the debate in Dewan Rakyat.

MORE TO COME