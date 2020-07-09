Veteran Kalaka rep to make way for younger candidate in Sarawak polls, says CM

Sarawak must hold a state election by June 2021 when the current mandate expires but Abang Johari said there is 'still a long way to go'. — Bernama pic

SEBUYAU, July 9 — Kalaka assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz is not seeking a seventh term in the coming state election, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said Wahab is retiring from politics and will give way to a younger candidate instead, in accordance with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s “culture”.

“That is the culture of PBB leaders who are prepared to give way to the young leaders to take over,” Abang Johari, its party president, told reporters after launching a water supply project here.

He said PBB has not yet decided on a candidate to replace Wahab, adding that the latter will likely have a few recommendations.

Abang Johari, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, hoped that older leaders from other component parties would emulate Wahab’s example and give their juniors a chance.

Wahab, who is also the Sarawak Tourism Board chairman, announced his decision to step down at a meeting attended by party members in Saratok yesterday.

He had also recommended the Saratok PBB branch deputy chairman Mohamad Duri as his successor.

Wahab won Kalaka in his first state election in 1991 and has successfully defended the seat in subsequent elections since.

Sarawak must hold a state election by June 2021 when the current mandate expires but Abang Johari said there is “still a long way to go”.

Sarawak last held its election in 2016. The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition swept 72 out of 82 seats. The Sarawak parties in BN later withdrew to form GPS following the coalition’s stunning defeat in the 2018 general elections.



