Report: Senior military officer under MACC probe for alleged kickbacks linked to Mat Sabu’s aide

The high-ranking military officer was remanded to help MACC complete its investigation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A high-ranking officer in the Malaysian Armed Forces has been arrested for investigation on suspicion of receiving kickbacks, Harian Metro reported last night.

The Malay daily cited an anonymous source saying the corruption investigation is related to an ongoing case of more than RM56 million in bribes involving a political secretary to Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu when the latter was defence minister.

The military officer whose position was not stated is being investigated for allegedly receiving RM500,000 in bribes.

“The high-ranking military officer has been remanded to complete MACC’s investigation,” the source was quoted saying, without elaborating.

Amanah issued a statement yesterday naming the political secretary who was arrested two days ago and is now under a six-day remand for investigations.

In August 2018, the aide was reportedly investigated over allegations that he received more than RM800,000 to settle his bankruptcy status.

Back then, the MACC called over 10 people, including defence contractors and businessmen, for their statements.

In September 2018, Amanah’s then secretary-general Datuk Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the party considered the MACC investigation on its president’s aide resolved.

Anuar said the selection of the officers had been scrutinised by the Prime Minister’s Office and he had also taken the oath of office despite complaints from other Amanah’s members over the issue.