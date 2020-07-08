Malaysia’s biggest Covid-19 cluster linked to Sri Petaling tabligh event ends today after four months

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia’s largest Covid-19 cluster, linked to a mass religious gathering in a Sri Petaling mosque in March, officially ended today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia’s largest Covid-19 cluster, linked to a mass religious gathering in a Sri Petaling mosque in March, officially ended today, the Health Ministry said.

The first two positive cases from this cluster were reported on March 11, a week after the four-day event held from February 27 to March 3 that was attended by 16,000 people (14,500 Malaysians and 1,500 foreigners).

As of today, 38.9 per cent or 3,375 of the 42,023 individuals screened in this cluster had tested positive for Covid-19, with a total of 34 deaths recorded. The 34 deaths account for 28.1 per cent of the total 121 deaths in Malaysia so far from the disease.

