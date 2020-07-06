Lawyers seek High Court order to stop Manjung district officers shooting stray dogs

The Lawyers for Animal Rights have filed an ex-parte application for an injunction to stop the shooting of stray dogs by the Manjung District Council’s enforcement at the High Court in Ipoh. — Reuters pic

Lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal said in a joint statement that the injunction application is pending their application for judicial review.

“On June 29, 2020, the Manjung District Council issued a written circular stating that they will be carrying out a stray dog eradication or destruction process by way of shooting from July 1 to 4 and July 6 to 11.

“It was further stated that the team shooting and killing the stray dogs will comprise a team of six shooters armed with two rifles,” they said.

The lawyers also pointed out that shooting dogs in public using live rounds would carry a certain element of risk and it is also their legal opinion that the said shooting will be contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

“More importantly, using shooting as a means of population control for animals such as dogs is reprehensible and causes a significant amount of pain and suffering,” they said.

Hearing has been fixed at the High in Ipoh Court at 11am tomorrow.