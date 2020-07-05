Pensioner nabbed for alleged rape of daughter, stepdaughter in Penang

Police have arrested a 65-year-old pensioner to assist in the investigation into a rape case involving his disabled daughter and a stepdaughter in the incidents which allegedly took place at their home in Tasik Gelugor for the past few years. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KEPALA BATAS, July 5 — Police have arrested a 65-year-old pensioner to assist in the investigation into a rape case involving his disabled daughter and a stepdaughter in the incidents which allegedly took place at their home in Tasik Gelugor for the past few years.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the man was arrested on Friday after police received a report on the incident from the suspect’s wife, who is also the girls’ mother.

He said the suspect’s heinous acts were uncovered after his 11-year-old daughter, a slow learner and suffering from vision problem, started to behave strangely, seemed withdrawn and refused to talk to her mother.

“The woman had previously brought the girl to the Psychiatric Department at Bukit Mertajam Hospital as she was worried about her daughter’s condition,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the mother then took the girl to school and referred to the disciplinary teacher and special education teacher before the girl confessed that she had been raped by her father since last year but did not dare telling anyone as she was scared that the suspect would beat her.

Noorzainy said the mother, 47, who worked as a cleaner did not believe it first but eventually agreed to lodge a police report.

He said when the woman returned home she was also told by her elder daughter, aged 17, who claimed that she had also been raped by her stepfather (the suspect) since she was 12 and kept it to herself because she was threatened that she would be harmed if she told anyone.

“The girl claimed that she was raped at least twice a week, while her mother was at work. Police have recorded statements from the two victims and they have also been taken to the hospital for further examination”, he said.

Police arrested the man to assist in the investigation and he also tested positive for drugs.

“The man has been remanded for seven days to assist the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 376 B of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama