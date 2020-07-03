Tok Pa: 12MP to be reviewed, scheduled for tabling in January 2021

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the date for the tabling of the 12MP had not been fixed yet. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which is scheduled to be tabled on on August 6, has been postponed to January next year to enable the government to undertake a review following the impacts on global economy brought on by Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed however said the date for the tabling of the 12MP had not been fixed yet.

“The changes due to Covid-19 is a certainty, we must take into account the way we work, the economic landscape has also changed suddenly and drastically, so those need to be given attention...that’s why the 12MP must be relooked,” he told a media conference during the launch of digital payment and financing and MyPay e-wallet here today..

Towards that end, the Economic Planning Unit will revamp the 12MP by taking into account the prevailing economic conditions in ensuring the country’s economic growth is on a development track that is sustainable and inclusive.

Meanwhile, on the launch of the digital financing and payment, MyPay e-wallet, Mustapa welcomed the introduction of the initative as it would indirectly increase the usage of e-wallet in Malaysia.

He said Malaysians are now adapting to the new normal which is driving innovation in the digital segment.

Mustapa also hoped to see more cooperation forged between the public and private sector in the information and communications technology sector considering that the government’s digital agenda also aimed at empowering users, especially those in the rural areas and town fringes who should not be left behind.

The MyPay e-wallet is a collaboration among DAPAT Vista (M) Sdn Bhd, National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, and Fass Payment Solutions Sdn Bhd.

The collaboration aims to broaden the use of MyPay through online payment services for PTPTN (loans and investment), digital financing via cooperation with Bank Islam and integration with a secure e-wallet. — Bernama