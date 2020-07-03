Act on panel’s recommendations for Johor hospital safety, state Amanah leader tells Putrajaya

Johor Parti Amanah Negara chief Aminolhuda Hassan pointed out that the independent inquiry panel had submitted a number of recommendations for improvements to be made. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 3 — Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan today urged the government to implement immediately the recommendations of the independent inquiry into the 2016 fatal blaze at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here, after another fire broke out last Sunday.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Johor Opposition leader, pointed out that the independent inquiry panel had submitted a number of recommendations for improvements to be made, including emergency preparedness training, hospital infrastructure improvements, additional emergency routes, building electrical system improvements and more.

“In light of this recurring incident, we urge the government, in particular the Ministry of Health (MOH), to give serious attention to the improvements and recommendations found in the Independent Inquiry Panel Report on HSA probing the cause of the October 25, 2016 that killed six patients,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

A fire broke out on June 28 at the women’s ward in HSA, without fatalities this time unlike four years prior when a fire in the intensive care unit claimed the lives of six patients and injured four more.

According to media reports, there have been six fire incidents at the same hospital, which has yet to obtain a fire certificate from the Fire and Rescue Department.

Aminolhuda who was formerly the state education, health and human resource committee chairman when Johor was led by Pakatan Harapan urged the Perikatan Nasional government to allocate money to repair the general hospital promptly for the staff and patients’ health and safety.

“The safety of the people should not be compromised under any circumstances and immediate action must be taken by the government,” the 61-year-old Parit Yaani assemblyman said.