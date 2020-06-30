Johor PH lawmaker urges state Perikatan govt to convene state assembly sitting without further delay

Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon (right) today urged the state’s Perikatan Nasional government to stop using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse and immediately convene a state assembly meeting in order to discuss current issues. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, June 30 — A Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblyman today urged the state’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to stop using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse and immediately convene a state assembly meeting in order to discuss current issues.

DAP’s Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon said the Johor PN government should not undermine the democratic political system.

“The state assembly meeting should convene in a timely manner to discuss issues faced by the people and to look into policies implemented by the Johor state government,” he said.

Tan pointed out that December last year was the last day the state assembly discussed the 2020 Johor Budget.

“The state assembly cannot stop for more than six months, till now the assembly meetings involving debate and questions have not been held,” said Tan in a statement issued today.

Tan, a former state executive council member in the previous Pakatan Harapan administration, described the current situation as unhealthy for the development of the country’s democratic system and there was a need to correct it immediately.

He explained that members of the house were elected by the people during the elections to represent them and bring their voices to the state assembly.

On the current Covid-19 pandemic, Tan said it was important that the state government implement safe standard operating procedures (SOP) during meetings.

He said the council meeting on May 14 also indicated that it would not be a problem to hold a state assembly sitting.

“To date, no Covid-19 positive cases have been present at the state assembly meeting.

“In addition, the National Security Council (NSC) had also decided that a meeting of no more than 250 people can be convened and a parliamentary meeting will be held on July 13,” said Tan, adding that the Johor PN government has no basis in postponing the state assembly meeting.