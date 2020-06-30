Claims Jelebu PKR left paralysed is untrue, says division head

The Jelebu PKR division has denied claims that the division is now left paralysed after several of its members left the party last Saturday. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

JELEBU, June 30 — The Jelebu Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) division has denied claims that the division is now left paralysed after several of its members left the party last Saturday.

Division head Yus Mazmi Ahmad Yusof said, of the 28 committee members, only seven of them had quit the party recently.

He said Jelebu division membership now stands at 4,023.

“We are aware of the action and have accepted the decision of division leaders who quit the party on June 27.

“We are not surprised by the move as of late, many had been issuing statements criticising the party and president (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were Jelebu PKR division secretary Zainal Fikri and special officer to Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, Datuk Romli Ishak.

Last Tuesday, 40 members, including division committee members quit the party after losing confidence in the leadership of Anwar and state PKR chairman, who is also Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama