PKR confirms sacking of five leaders including Women’s chief Haniza Talha

Wanita PKR president Haniza Mohamed Talha delivers her speech during the PKR Women’s National Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — PKR has confirmed today its sacking of several leaders linked to former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, including its Women’s chief.

The five leaders sacked are PKR Women’s chief Haniza Mohamed Talha, Penang women’s chief Nur Zarina Zakaria, Sabah women’s chief Rahimah Majid, and two Penang assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin of Seberang Jaya as well as Zulkifli Ibrahim of Sungai Acheh.

PKR’s disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim said the decision was approved during a PKR’s central leadership council meeting held yesterday following the board’s recommendation.

Meanwhile, Ahmad also said three leaders were also issued warnings including vice-president Chua Tian Chang or Tian Chua, Machap Jaya assemblyman Ginie Lim, and Penang Wanita communications director Carolyn Khor.

Another PKR leader, Ahmad Raj Abdullah, also had his membership suspended following his alleged involvement in the physical assault against Chua on March 1.

The suspension is in effect until the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities, Ahmad added.

Yesterday, both Zulkifli and Haniza told Malaysiakini they did not receive official confirmation that they have been sacked.

“If it’s true, I did not expect they would do it without stating why,” Zulkilfi was quoted saying, adding that he would not file an appeal.

Haniza reportedly said she also did not receive an official notice, expressing her disappointment in how the party reached the decision to sack her.

“There was no hearing process. I, the accused, was not given a chance to give a statement and respond,” she reportedly said.

Both Haniza and Afif were suspended in May following recommendations from the party’s disciplinary board.

The party initiated a disciplinary probe against those known to be aligned with former party deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali after he triggered the “Sheraton Move” in late February, which led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition government.

Azmin and his faction eventually quit the party to join forces with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and PAS to form Perikatan Nasional, which formed the new government after PH.