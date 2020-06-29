Home minister says directed cops to probe book allegedly insulting Malaysian coat of arms

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Home Ministry said today its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had directed the police to investigate and act against a book for allegedly insulting the Malaysian coat of arms.

Following a furore among Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and PAS leaders, the ministry said today on social media that Putrajaya will not compromise with any party over the act which it said was “unpatriotic and irresponsible.”

Kerajaan tidak akan berkompromi terhadap mana-mana pihak yang melakukan tindakan yang tidak patriotik dan bertanggungjawab ini.



PDRM telah diarahkan oleh YB Menteri KDN @dhzhamzah untuk segera menyiasat dan mengambil tindakan tegas terhadap pihak yang didapati bersalah. pic.twitter.com/hLECauTweo — KDN (@KDNPUTRAJAYA) June 29, 2020

It said Section 3(1)(a) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 states that it is an offence to imitate the coat of arms.

Section 5 of the same act states that the offence is punishable by a fine not more than RM1,000.

Earlier today, federal police Bukit Aman confirmed that the police will be investigating those behind the book, with those subjected to investigations including the author, editor and publisher of the book.

On Sunday, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki urged the Home Ministry to take action against the book called Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, and Hope in New Malaysia and called for it to be banned.

Subsequently, PAS leaders joined his call today, with information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad labelling the book “provocative” and allegedly threatening public order.

The book, published by the Strategic Information and Research Development Centre, was edited by journalist Kean Wong.

Published earlier this year, the book features articles by political analysts and journalists, and includes reports on the 2018 general election.

The image on the book cover bears a resemblance to the national coat of arms, and features a naked child flanked by two tigers with humanoid faces stepping on a crocodile.