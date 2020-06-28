Labuan Corp CEO: Mitigation measures needed at two Labuan beaches

LABUAN, June 28 — Two of 11 coastlines in Labuan are facing critical erosion and are in need of urgent coastal mitigation and protection, said Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Dr Fary Akmal Osman.

She said the coastal erosion at Pantai Sg Pagar (near Labuan Crude Oil Terminal [LCOT] and Pantai Sg Miri, could be due to hydraulic action, abrasion, impact and corrosion by wind and water, and other natural or unnatural forces.

“The natural erosion on the two beaches are critical. While coastal protection works are carried out here, the remaining nine beaches will be monitored,” she told reporters after checking on the coastlines accompanied by Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) officials today.

She said mitigation works on the beaches would commence early next year as soon as a qualified contractor is appointed through a tender process.

“The coastal mitigation project is under the 11th Malaysia Plan which had been approved, while works on the Kampung Lubok Temiang beach which is also on the verge of critical erosion will be under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” she said.

Dr Fary said flood mitigation works would also be carried out at several stream channels on the island to prevent flash floods. — Bernama