Johor evacuees down to 278 this morning as floods recede

A woman wades through flood waters in Kampung Parit Pulai, Batu Pahat June 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 26 — The flood situation in Johor is improving with a drop in the number of evacuees to 278 people (74 families) at 8am today, from 284 people (75 families) at 8pm yesterday.



State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the remaining evacuees are at six relief centres in three districts, namely Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian.



“In Muar, there are 150 evacuees (41 families) at three relief centres, followed by 114 people (29 families) at two relief centres in Batu Pahat and the remaining 14 people at a relief centre in Pontian,” he said in a statement here today.



The weather in the affected districts is reported fine today. — Bernama



