FT minister: Not the time for elections, govt has bigger things to worry about

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa at the the Cartoonist vs Covid-19 exhibition at the Malaysia Cartoon and Comic House in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The current government is functioning well and there is no issue on the dissolution of parliament to make way for a general election, said Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the party had not made any decision on the dissolution of parliament and now focused on issues and problems faced by the people.

“The government is performing well and for me, at the moment, there is no issue on parliament dissolution because we already have a prime minister no issue on instability too.

“I see a steady government, the number of support is increasing, the number of seats also increasing as some (members of parliament) crossed over,” he told reporters after launching the Cartoonist vs Covid-19 exhibition at the Malaysia Cartoon and Comic House here today.

He was commenting on the statement by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to dissolve parliament and pave the way for a general election to be held following the current political uncertainty.

Annuar described the statement by Mohamad as his personal view and it does not represent the voice of the party.

Earlier, Annuar presented the Cartoonist Award 2020 to Ahmad Hilmy Abdullah, or better known as Mie for his contribution in the field of cartoon and comic in the country.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old cartoonist, when met by reporters said he spent his free time during the movement control order (MCO) to create more of his artwork related to current issues including Covid-19.

“We use the information received to make the sketches based on the daily Covid-19 press conference. We draw in the cartoon form so it is easier for people to understand,” he added.

The Cartoonist vs Covid-19 exhibition gathers over 100 works of 24 local cartoonists and 11 from Singapore and Indonesia at the Malaysian Cartoon and Comic House beginning today until August 31. — Bernama