DOE: Oil palm plants among 330 factories subjected to enforcement action

File picture of a worker walking at a local palm oil processing plant in Indonesia’s north Sumatra province October 31, 2012. — Reuters pic

RAWANG, June 23 — Three oil palm processing plants were among 330 factories nationwide, which have been subjected to enforcement action, Environment Department (DOE) director-general Norlin Jaafar said.

She said the licences of the three factories, found to have contaminated water supply, have been withdrawn, while the other premises owners were faced with compounds, their licenses suspended and equipment seized, for violating rules under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“Some of the factory owners had failed to label their scheduled wastes and during the movement control order (MCO), some were caught polluting water supply,” she told a press conference today.

She said an operation was conducted during the MCO from March 18 up to yesterday, where 5,439 premises were inspected.

Meanwhile elaborating on Ops Gempur Selangor, Norlin said action had been taken against 49 factories for offences committed under the same Act.

She said 125 DOE personnel participated in the operation conducted on June 16, 18 and 23, which was focused on 120 factories in Sepang, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat, Gombak and Hulu Selangor areas.

The operation was aimed at preventing environmental pollution generated by manufacturing operations including plastic, chemical, heavy metal and textile industries.

Norlin urged the public to be the eyes and ears of the department and to report on any environmental pollution activities by contacting 1-800-88-2727 or through the DOE e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama