RMCO: Sabah allows govt, private sector functions

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 22 — The Sabah government today decided that all government and private sector organised functions can now be held during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, but only if they adhered to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the SOPs must be adhered to by those intending to hold meetings, seminars, workshops, courses, conferences and lectures, with a maximum capacity of 150 participants according to the size of the premise, adding that social distancing protocols must also be strictly followed.

“Each organiser must also prepare screening counters at the entrance to record attendance, body temperature and symptoms.

“Organising Committee members and speakers must undergo health screenings as well and all attendees must wear face masks and practise social distancing,” he said in a statement here today.

Participants must also register their attendance through the use of “Quick Response” (QR) code via the SabahTrace application while those without smart devices would need to register manually.

“The premise must also be sanitised and have good ventilation while food must be packed and consumed in areas where social distancing can be practiced,” he added. — Bernama