Johor flood victims drop to 836, five relief centres closed

Firemen rescuing trapped flood victims in Kampung Sawah in Pekan Nanas after the massive downpour on June 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, June 22 — The number of flood victims in Johor has dropped to 836 people involving 206 families as at 4 pm compared to 941 individuals from 227 families this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan in a statement here said this was following the closure of five temporary relief centres in Kluang and Tangkak.

He said the relief centres at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato Abdul Rahman Andak and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau, in Kluang as well SK Parit Bunga and SK Tanjung Gading 5 in Tangkak, had been closed in stages since 9 am.

“One relief centre in Muar, namely at SMK Bandar Maharani was also closed at 2pm,” he said adding in total, 13 relief centres in three districts namely Pontian, Muar and Batu Pahat are still in operation.

Vidyananthan said Pontian recorded the highest number of evacuees with 388 people from 97 families. — Bernama