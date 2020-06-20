Air Selangor conducts Covid-19 tests for its frontline employees

Air Selangor said the testing, conducted in collaboration with Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya (PPUM), would be carried out as and when required, with approximately 900 staff across its Regional Offices identified to be screened. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 ― Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) is conducting Covid-19 screening for its frontline employees beginning today as part of its efforts to maintain the safety and health of employees and customers.

Air Selangor in a statement yesterday said the testing, conducted in collaboration with Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya (PPUM), would be carried out as and when required, with approximately 900 staff across its Regional Offices identified to be screened.

“The Air Selangor frontline employees for the Covid-19 tests include those who are involved in servicing customers, meter reading, security, and other selected positions that require them to perform tasks within close physical proximity to customers and the public.

“This initiative comes on the back of the government’s implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) that started on June 10, which will likely increase engagements between the public and Air Selangor employees,” the statement read.

Air Selangor also formed a special task force under the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Section on March 12 to assist its employees in providing the latest information, answering queries on Covid-19, and carrying out disinfection procedures at all its premises.

For more information on Covid-19 related initiatives or anything related to Air Selangor, the public may contact 15300, WhatsApp to 019-2800919 or 019-2816793, or connect via social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and via email to [email protected]. ― Bernama